Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Appeals court hears arguments in battle of Missouri’s abortion rights ballot question

The next step in the legal battle of Missouri’s abortion rights ballot question is taken in...
The next step in the legal battle of Missouri’s abortion rights ballot question is taken in Kansas City today, as an appeals court hears arguments over how the question will be worded for voters.(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The next step in the legal battle of Missouri’s abortion rights ballot question is taken in Kansas City today, as an appeals court hears arguments over how the question will be worded for voters. 

The months-long legal fight began after a St. Louis-area doctor filed a set of petitions with the Secretary of State’s office to pose the question of abortion rights to Missouri voters. The initiative petitions process dictates that the secretary of state approve the wording. A judge ruled that the language written by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a staunch opponent of abortion rights and a current candidate for governor, was unfairly bias against the issue and ordered a rewrite with language that was not as inflammatory. 

Today, the appeals court weighs in. 

A parallel legal fight is being waged over the ballot item’s fiscal note summary, the paragraph on the ballot that informs voters about the fiscal impact of passing such a measure. Though State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick claims his office employed the same fiscal note process as any other ballot initiative, his drafted note was rejected by Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who is running for election to the office.

The State Attorney General’s statutory role in the process is to approve that the state auditor’s fiscal note summary had all the required elements and was submitted in proper form. A court ruled that Bailey overstepped his authority in rejecting Fitzpatrick’s fiscal note, due to Bailey’s belief that Fitzpatrick didn’t properly calculate the cost of the measure. The Attorney General’s office appealed that ruling as well. 

Both cases were heard in the Western District Court of Appeals this morning.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Fairdealing, Missouri was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle early...
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run near Doniphan, Mo.
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
The driver said his vehicle hydroplaned due to the wet roadways and he lost control of the...
Tennessee woman injured in rollover crash on I-69
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Pamela Hupp, left, was charged with first-degree murder for killing Betsy Faria in 2011.
Prosecutor refiles case accusing Missouri woman accused of killing her friend

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Deandre Betts, 33, is accused to trying to disarm a Cape Girardeau Police officer who was...
Man accused of trying to take Cape Girardeau Police officer’s stun gun during arrest
A Union City Middle School student is accused of having a weapon on school property.
Student accused of bringing weapon to Union City Middle School
Governor Mike Parson announced that he has selected the Honorable Ginger Gooch, 47, to be a...
Gov. Parson announces new Missouri Supreme Court Judge