2 attempted armed robberies in Cape Girardeau leads to arrest of Kennett man

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old Kennett man is accused of trying to rob two people at gunpoint in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, October 29.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were first called to the 400 block of Sheridan Drive to a report of a man trying to get into a home through a back door.

When officers arrived, the victim told officers the suspect ran away from the home when they came to back door.

Officers were then called to another home on the 400 block of Sheridan Dr.

The victim at the second home told officers that a man came through the front door, pointed a gun at them and demanded money. The victim told the suspect they didn’t have any money. The suspect then left the home.

Officers learned there was a third victim on the 2100 block of William Street.

The victim told officers a man pointed a gun at them and demanded money. The victim said they refused to give the suspect any money and the suspect left the area.

Police said officers spotted the suspect on the 2100 block of William Street running through a parking lot and took him into custody after a short foot chase.

Officers said they found a gun in suspect’s possession.

He was arrested and booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

Police identified the suspect as Shawntario Evans.

Evans was charged with burglary first degree, three counts armed criminal action, two counts of attempted robbery first degree, and resisting arrested.

He is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.

Evans is set to go before a Cape Girardeau County Judge for a first appearance on Monday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m.

