2 arrested in connection with vehicle break-ins

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were arrested in connection with two vehicle break-ins in McCracken County.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to investigate two vehicle break-ins at the Timber Village Apartments on New Holt Road.

Before deputies arrived, they learned one of the victims confronted the second suspect. They were taken into custody in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The second suspect reportedly took off from the scene before deputies arrived, but deputies later found him walking in the area of New Holt Road and took him into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation revealed that both suspects were dropped off in the area to find “money” in unlocked vehicles.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as 18-year-old Randy Powell, of Golconda, and 19-year-old Chanton Lee, of Elizabethtown.

Powell and Lee were both arrested on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.

Both men were booked into the McCracken County Jail on Monday, October 30.

The sheriff’s office is commending a McCracken County citizen for their help in the investigation.

They said the “vigilant citizen” told the owners of the vehicles about the break-ins.

The sheriff’s office is urging owners to lockup their vehicles to avoid becoming a victim.

