Murray, Ky. woman arrested for theft of more than $5K, falsifying business records

A woman from Murray, Kentucky was arrested on Saturday following an investigation into a theft...
A woman from Murray, Kentucky was arrested on Saturday following an investigation into a theft at a construction company in Calloway County.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman from Murray, Kentucky was arrested on Saturday following an investigation into a theft at a construction company in Calloway County.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Pamela J. Taylor was arrested on a warrant around 1:30 p.m. on October 28. Taylor is believed to have falsified business records with the intent to defraud the company for personal gain.

The sheriff’s office says it is believed that more than $5,000 was taken over a two-year period.

Taylor was taken to the Calloway Co. Detention Center and charged with theft by unlawful taking, falsifying business records and fraudulent use of a credit card ($1000-$10,000).

