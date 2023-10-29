Missouri High School Volleyball Quarterfinal scores
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The final scores are in for the Missouri High School Volleyball Quarterfinals played on October 28.
The winners of the quarterfinals will go on to play the semifinals on November 2 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Class 1 State Quarterfinal
- Advance beat Bell City 3-0
Class 2 State Quarterfinal
- Arcadia Valley beat Scott City 3-0
Class 3 State Quarterfinal
- Ursuline beat Saxony Lutheran 3-1
Class 5 State Quarterfinal
- Lafayette beat Jackson 3-0
