Missouri High School Volleyball Quarterfinal scores

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The final scores are in for the Missouri High School Volleyball Quarterfinals played on October 28.

The winners of the quarterfinals will go on to play the semifinals on November 2 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Class 1 State Quarterfinal

Advance beat Bell City 3-0

Class 2 State Quarterfinal

Arcadia Valley beat Scott City 3-0

Class 3 State Quarterfinal

Ursuline beat Saxony Lutheran 3-1

Class 5 State Quarterfinal

Lafayette beat Jackson 3-0

