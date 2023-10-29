John “Doc” Yallaly inducted into American Legion Hall of Fame

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local baseball legend, John “Doc” Yallaly, has been inducted into the American Legion Hall of Fame.

Yallaly was celebrated at American Legion Post 63 on October 28 in Cape Girardeau, surrounded by family and friends.

Yallaly said he was very grateful to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“This is a tremendous honor and I appreciate everything the Legion has done for me and I’ve been a good Legioneer all my life,” said Yallaly.

Marty Mishow, a friend of John Yallaly, said that he has done a lot to helping the youth in the community.

“Doc has meant so much to the community not with only baseball but just helping out the youth in general,” said Mishow.

John “Doc” Yallaly coached for 40 years.

