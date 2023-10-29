First Alert: Tracking more active weather for Sunday; freeze watch tonight

(KFVS) - It’s another day of showers and storms in the Heartland.

Meghan Smith says a large weather system will move through the region this morning. The biggest impacts will be heavy downpours and gusty winds. There is still a chance of storms in some areas.

This system will lighten up slightly by the afternoon, but a second system will move in later this evening. This system will be bringing more rain and windy conditions.

By tonight, these isolated showers will become more patchy. This system will move out by Monday morning.

However, there is a freeze watch for late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Today, highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Expect cooler temperatures, cloudy skies and windy conditions for tomorrow.

