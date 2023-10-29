Coldest air of the season so far

Heartland Votes
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, rain ends overnight into Monday morning. Monday starting off cloudy but will gradually see the sun come out by the afternoon. Winds will be strong out of the north with gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures only reaching the upper 40s by late afternoon and then will plummet to the 20s Monday evening. The Heartland is under a freeze watch Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Bitterly cold conditions will stick with us through Wednesday, which means it will be a cold Halloween evening. Evening lows will stick in the mid to upper 20s through Wednesday night. Frost and freeze conditions are likely. It is time to bring in those plants, make sure the heat is on, and protect any pipes that could be impacted.

Later in the week we will slowly see those temperatures return back to the upper 50s lower 60s by Thursday and Friday. Mid 60s by next weekend. Tracking plenty of sunshine for the entire work week!

