Another day of rain showers and storms, along with cool temperatures

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 10/29
By Meghan Smith
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday heartland! Expect to see another day with heavy rain showers and thunderstorms. Rain will continue into the evening before starting to calm down overnight. It’s possible that some showers may continue into early Monday morning, but it’s likely that most of us will wake up to drier conditions. Highs in the low 50s today, giving us another cold weather day. Highs on Monday are expected to reach the upper 40s, but lows will fall into the low 30s.

With temperatures dropping into the mid 20s, a Freeze Watch will be in effect starting late Monday and lasting through the beginning of Halloween.

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 10/29
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/28/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/28/23
