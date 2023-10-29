Heartland Votes
13-year-old injured in Cape Girardeau County crash

The crash occurred as the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver was not injured, but a passenger, a 13-year-old female, was injured in the crash(Source: MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One juvenile was injured in a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred on October 29 around 3:20 p.m. The crash location was on Missouri State Route 34 at Route UU.

The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver, a 17-year-old male, was not injured, but a passenger, a 13-year-old female, was injured in the crash.

The female juvenile was transported by private conveyance to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau after receiving moderate injuries.

According to MSHP, the driver was wearing a safety device but the passenger was not.

