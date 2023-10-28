Traffic Alert: Southbound lanes on I-55 shut down near Hayti due to overturned tractor-tanker trailer

Heartland Votes
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene of an overturned tractor-tanker trailer on Interstate 55 near Hayti.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with MSHP, Troop E Officers remain on the scene of a non-injury commercial vehicle crash on I-55 at the 19 mile marker. The northbound lane is open, and the passing lane of the southbound side has been shut down to facilitate removing the tractor trailer.

The trailer overturned in the median on I-55 at the 19 mile marker. The tanker is empty and was previously hauling vegetable oil.

Currently, troopers are diverting traffic around the scene via Exit 19.

Sgt. Parrott reports no one was injured in the crash.

