Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Rainy and cold weekend continues

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, it’s been quite the rainy day, with rain totals expected to be between 1 to 3 inches. An issue with all the rain is some localized flooding, especially in places where falling leaves clog drains. This rain is going to the continue throughout the evening, but start to slow down overnight. However, temperatures are going to continue to drop, getting down to the upper 40s by Sunday morning. The rain does return Sunday, with it sticking around a majority of the day. Temperatures will remain chilly, with highs in the low 50s. By Monday, highs will be in the upper 40s, but lows will dip to the low 30s.

Halloween is looking very cold. Highs in the upper 40s, but lows in the 20s, so trick or treaters will need to bundle up. The good news is we are expecting clear skies and no rain for the holiday, but it may be a bit breezy. Below freezing conditions continue in the overnight hours until Saturday when the days warm up to the 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Check the scores and watch highlights on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 10/27
Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of...
First Alert Investigation: The Coroner’s Conduct
Christie Bell, 54, was arrested on Thursday, October 26 on one count of theft by unlawful...
Paducah woman accused of taking around $6K from non-profit
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

Latest News

Check out live conditions in the KFVS First Alert Weather app.
A chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could lead to possibly flooding
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 10/28
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 10/28
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking isolated storms, rain, and colder temperatures for the weekend
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/27/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/27/23