Rainy and cold weekend continues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, it’s been quite the rainy day, with rain totals expected to be between 1 to 3 inches. An issue with all the rain is some localized flooding, especially in places where falling leaves clog drains. This rain is going to the continue throughout the evening, but start to slow down overnight. However, temperatures are going to continue to drop, getting down to the upper 40s by Sunday morning. The rain does return Sunday, with it sticking around a majority of the day. Temperatures will remain chilly, with highs in the low 50s. By Monday, highs will be in the upper 40s, but lows will dip to the low 30s.

Halloween is looking very cold. Highs in the upper 40s, but lows in the 20s, so trick or treaters will need to bundle up. The good news is we are expecting clear skies and no rain for the holiday, but it may be a bit breezy. Below freezing conditions continue in the overnight hours until Saturday when the days warm up to the 60s.

