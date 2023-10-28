Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Prosecutor refiles case accusing Missouri woman accused of killing her friend

Pamela Hupp, left, was charged with first-degree murder for killing Betsy Faria in 2011.
Pamela Hupp, left, was charged with first-degree murder for killing Betsy Faria in 2011.(KMOV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor has dropped and refiled the murder case against Pamela Hupp, a killing that inspired a TV miniseries.

Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood charged Hupp with first-degree murder in July 2021, accusing her of killing her friend, Betsy Faria, a decade earlier. Faria’s husband, Russ, spent time in prison for the crime before his conviction was overturned.

On Friday, Wood told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his office decided to refile the case to petition for a closer venue. The original case had been moved on a change of venue to Springfield, about four hours away from Lincoln County.

Wood hopes the move will ease the financial and travel burden on prosecutors, witnesses and Faria’s family.

“It was too much to ask of witnesses and Besty Faria’s loved ones,” he said.

Phone calls seeking comment Saturday from Hupp’s attorney were unanswered.

Prosecutors allege Hupp fatally stabbed Faria in 2011 for the $150,000 life insurance policy that Faria had switched over to Hupp days before her death. They say Hupp staged the scene to implicate Russ Faria.

Russ Faria was sentenced in 2013 to life in prison but the conviction was overturned in 2015. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department last year reached a $2 million settlement with him for the wrongful conviction.

The Faria case was the subject of an NBC miniseries last year, “The Thing About Pam,” which starred Renee Zellweger.

Hupp already is in prison for another killing. In 2019, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the 2016 fatal shooting of 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger.

In that case, Hupp staged a fake kidnapping to divert attention from herself in a reinvestigation of the Faria killing, prosecutors said. They claimed she lured Gumpenberger to her home with claims she was a producer for NBC’s Dateline in need of help reenacting a 911 call. Gumpenberger had mental and physical disabilities from an accident.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The winners of the Round 1 Playoffs will move on to Round 2 that will take place on November 4.
First round of the Illinois High School Football Regional Playoffs
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
A man from Fairdealing, Missouri was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle early...
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run near Doniphan, Mo.
Light rain is possible this morning, but the chances of showers and storms will increase later...
First Alert: Tracking rain, possible thunderstorms; chances increase later today

Latest News

A woman from Murray, Kentucky was arrested on Saturday following an investigation into a theft...
Murray, Ky. woman arrested for theft of more than $5K, falsifying business records
A man from Fairdealing, Missouri was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle early...
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run near Doniphan, Mo.
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
The winners of the quarterfinals will go on to play the semifinals on November 2 at the Show Me...
Missouri High School Volleyball Quarterfinal scores
Local baseball legend, John "Doc" Yallaly was celebrated at American Legion Post 63 after be...
John “Doc” Yallaly inducted into American Legion Hall of Fame