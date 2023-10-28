Heartland Votes
First round of the Illinois High School Football Regional Playoffs

The winners of the Round 1 Playoffs will move on to Round 2 that will take place on November 4.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Here are the final scores for the first round of the Illinois High School Football Regional Playoffs played on October 28.

The winners of the Round 1 Playoffs will move on to Round 2 that will take place on November 4.

Region 1A:

  • Sesser-Valier beat Carrollton 8-34
  • Johnston City beat Auburn 8-16

Region 2A:

  • Breese Mater Dei beat Carmi-White County 40-22
  • Du Quoin beat Monticello 21-28

Region 3A:

  • Du Quoin beat Benton 17-24
  • Nashville beat Pana 7-49

Region 4A:

  • Murphysboro beat Taylorville 13-49
  • Harrisburg beat Carterville 23-21

Region 5A:

  • Highland beat Mt. Vernon 14-35
  • Hillcrest beat Carbondale 22-8

