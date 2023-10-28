First round of the Illinois High School Football Regional Playoffs
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Here are the final scores for the first round of the Illinois High School Football Regional Playoffs played on October 28.
The winners of the Round 1 Playoffs will move on to Round 2 that will take place on November 4.
Region 1A:
- Sesser-Valier beat Carrollton 8-34
- Johnston City beat Auburn 8-16
Region 2A:
- Breese Mater Dei beat Carmi-White County 40-22
- Du Quoin beat Monticello 21-28
Region 3A:
- Du Quoin beat Benton 17-24
- Nashville beat Pana 7-49
Region 4A:
- Murphysboro beat Taylorville 13-49
- Harrisburg beat Carterville 23-21
Region 5A:
- Highland beat Mt. Vernon 14-35
- Hillcrest beat Carbondale 22-8
