First Alert: Tracking rain, possible thunderstorms; chances increase later today

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 10/28
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Light rain is possible this morning, but the chances of showers and storms will increase later today.

Meghan Smith says some places will see some light rain showers, and possibly some downpours. But around 2 p.m., the active weather system we have been tracking will hit the Heartland. The chance of thunderstorms will increase, moving through southeast Missouri and southern Illinois this afternoon and evening. There is a chance of flooding in some areas tonight.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s in most places, with some areas hitting the 60s.

Cloud coverage will increase overnight and into Sunday. Expect muggy conditions, with more showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers tomorrow will be lighter than Saturday, but there is still a chance of heavy downpours and storms. However, the biggest impact with these storms will be possible flooding.

By next week, we will see dry conditions again and temps will continue to cool off.

