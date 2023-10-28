Heartland Votes
A chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could lead to possibly flooding

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 10/28
By Meghan Smith
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning and happy Saturday. Starting off the weekend with with rain showers pushing through parts of the heartland. Expect to see an increase in our rain chances as we head into the afternoon. Heavier downpours can be expected along with the chance have isolated thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight. But no severe weather is expected. With heavy rainfall forecast for today and into Sunday there is a possibility of flooding in poor drain low level areas.

Along with active weather expect to see cooler temperatures, temps making their way temps starting off in the mid 40s for this morning and only warming up into the upper 50s For most of the area. Temperatures will stay in the cool scale for the next couple of days as we look into the workweek. Freezing temperatures are expected Monday through Wednesday night.

