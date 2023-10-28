Heartland Votes
Both lanes on I-55 near Hayti open after tractor-tanker trailer overturned

Interstate 55 near Hayti is back open after overturned tractor-tanker trailer blocked the...
Interstate 55 near Hayti is back open after overturned tractor-tanker trailer blocked the southbound lanes(Source: Raycom Media)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Interstate 55 near Hayti is back open after overturned tractor-tanker trailer blocked the southbound lanes.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with MSHP, Troop E Officers have cleared the scene on I-55 at the 19 mile marker. Both lanes of traffic are now open.

On October 28, the trailer overturned in the median at the 19 mile marker. The tanker was previously hauling vegetable oil.

Sgt. Parrott reports no one was injured in the crash.

