Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Tracking isolated storms, rain, and colder temperatures for the weekend

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/27/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, we are tracking a cold front heading toward the region that will bring much colder temperatures. However, ahead of that front are a line of showers and isolated storms that are moving into very warm air. Because of this, the Storm Prediction Center has the northwestern part of the Heartland outlooked at a level 1 out of 5 for severe weather, mostly because of some possible gusty winds. Once the front moves through, the colder weather will help remove the severe weather risk. For Saturday, we will see very rainy and cold conditions, especially in the afternoon. There is a slight risk for flash flooding on Saturday because of the risk of the rain. We will continue to see rain on Sunday, and the rain chances decrease by Monday.

Monday will see highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, with lows in the upper 30s. Starting Tuesday, the lows go below freezing, increasing the chances for frost. Highs throughout the week will be in the 50s until Friday, which looks like low 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of...
First Alert Investigation: The Coroner’s Conduct
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun
Garith Dedmon of Marshfield harvested this female black bear on private land in Douglas County...
MDC: 12 black bears harvested in Mo. this season

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/27/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/27/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rainy and cooler weekend
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 10/27/23
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 10/27/23
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 10/27/23
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 10/27/23