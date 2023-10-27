Tracking isolated storms, rain, and colder temperatures for the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, we are tracking a cold front heading toward the region that will bring much colder temperatures. However, ahead of that front are a line of showers and isolated storms that are moving into very warm air. Because of this, the Storm Prediction Center has the northwestern part of the Heartland outlooked at a level 1 out of 5 for severe weather, mostly because of some possible gusty winds. Once the front moves through, the colder weather will help remove the severe weather risk. For Saturday, we will see very rainy and cold conditions, especially in the afternoon. There is a slight risk for flash flooding on Saturday because of the risk of the rain. We will continue to see rain on Sunday, and the rain chances decrease by Monday.

Monday will see highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, with lows in the upper 30s. Starting Tuesday, the lows go below freezing, increasing the chances for frost. Highs throughout the week will be in the 50s until Friday, which looks like low 60s.

