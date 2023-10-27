Top workforce concern of Missouri’s CEOs is finding ‘soft skills’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Chamber of Commerce recently surveyed roughly 500 CEOs from across the state, to glean the top concerns about the incoming workforce.

Two-thirds of respondents said they somewhat or strongly disagreed that high school graduates are well-prepared for success in the workforce.

When asked for their greatest concern with the available workforce in Missouri, 62% identified the challenge of “finding employees with professional skills such as showing up on time, dressing appropriately, verbal skills, and the ability to work with others.”

Others answers included “finding employees trained with technical skills and the ability to do specific jobs, and finding employees trained with technical skills and the ability to do specific jobs.

“Which of the following is your greatest concern with the available workforce in Missouri?”

62% – Finding employees with professional skills such as showing up on time, dressing appropriately, verbal skills, and the ability to work with others.

19% – Finding employees trained with technical skills and the ability to do specific jobs.

14% – Finding employees with required education and experience.

4% – Finding employees who can pass a drug test.

1% – Undecided.

“Ultimately, people need to work together, or they’re not going to achieve whatever goal they’re aiming at,” said Dan Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.

That need is largely what motivated Missouri’s education department to develop a set of standards for “social emotional learning,” which were meant to help bridge that educational gap.

Many parents like Chris Brooks were skeptical of the need for such standards in the school setting.

“I don’t disagree that, that when you people can work well in the workplace, that we need students to stay on task and, you know, keep classroom order,” Brooks said. “I think the big problem is, once you get past all the fluff, and the fancy sounding words, what is it, and how’s it going to be done?”

Regardless of how those “soft skills” are instilled in the next generation, Mehan said the need is dire.

“Employers are looking for people that can solve problems that can work collaboratively together and figure out solutions to the challenges they face. That’s the bottom line,” Mehan said. “It’s probably the most important thing that people are looking for.”

Mehan pointed to the recent stand-still in the U.S. House of Representatives as an example of a group of team members that cannot, or will not, work together.

“That dysfunction paralyzed that body,” Mehan said. “Likewise, dysfunction will paralyze any employer, whether it’s manufacturing, banking, professional services, – you cannot have dysfunction.”

Backlash to the state education department’s social emotional learning standards prompted the board to dial back the project to an optional resource for schools, but the group admitted this problem isn’t going away.

