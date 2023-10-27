Rainy and cooler weekend

Heartland Votes
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 10/27/23
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday! Enjoy this last warm 80 degree afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Isolated rain chances move in by later this afternoon and will slowly increase to scattered chances by this evening. The cold front will push through later tonight into Saturday bringing much cooler temperatures and widespread showers through Sunday. Saturday will not be a complete wash out, the morning should start of cloudy but mostly dry. The heavier rain slowly moves in by the afternoon and will become more widespread by Saturday evening.

Temperatures are taking a plunge down to the 50s for high temps and evenings will drop to the 30s Sunday evening into next week. Jumping ahead to Halloween, seeing sunny skies with a slight breeze out of the north. It will be a cold evening with lows reaching the upper 20s! The potential for our first freeze of the season is very likely Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

