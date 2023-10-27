Heartland Votes
Poplar Bluff man seriously injured after hit by car

A Poplar Bluff man was hit by a car on Thursday night in Poplar Bluff.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Thursday night, October 26.

The crash happened around 7:43 p.m. on Business US Highway 60 at E Street in Poplar Bluff.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2015 Nissan Centra traveling southbound when the car hit 62-year-old Timothy J. Johnson in the roadway.

Johnson was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital for treatment.

