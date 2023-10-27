Heartland Votes
Paducah woman accused of taking around $6K from non-profit

Christie Bell, 54, was arrested on Thursday, October 26 on one count of theft by unlawful...
Christie Bell, 54, was arrested on Thursday, October 26 on one count of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah woman is accused of taking around $6,000 from a non-profit.

Christie Bell, 54, was arrested on Thursday, October 26 on one count of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they received a complaint on September 25 alleging a large amount of money had been stolen from an area non-profit.

Members of the non-profit reported they suspected Bell had stolen approximately $6,000.

Detectives learned Bell had made numerous cash withdrawals totaling $6,255 between April and September 2023. The money wasn’t used for non-profit business, instead they say it was used to buy drugs.

