Paducah woman accused of taking around $6K from non-profit

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah woman is accused of taking around $6,000 from a non-profit.

Christie Bell, 54, was arrested on Thursday, October 26 on one count of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they received a complaint on September 25 alleging a large amount of money had been stolen from an area non-profit.

Members of the non-profit reported they suspected Bell had stolen approximately $6,000.

Detectives learned Bell had made numerous cash withdrawals totaling $6,255 between April and September 2023. The money wasn’t used for non-profit business, instead they say it was used to buy drugs.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.