New Chester bridge named after former resident, longtime bridge advocate

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - The new Chester bridge will be named after a former resident and longtime bridge advocate.

According to a release from State Senator Terri Bryant, House Joint Resolution 38 passed on Friday, October 27.

The resolution names the new bridge the “Don Welge Memorial Bridge.”

“Don Welge contributed so much to not only the Chester community, but our entire region,” Sen. Bryant said in the news release. “It was a longstanding dream of Don to create a bigger and better bridge to support Chester and the surrounding area, so it is only fitting that we name this new bridge in honor of him.”

The Don Welge Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River runs along Illinois Route 150 and Missouri Route 51, and is located between Chester, Ill. and Perryville, Mo. The new bridge will be wider and taller, allowing for more vehicles and helping to prevent floods.

“Don Welge worked tirelessly the last 15 years of his life to raise awareness of the need for a new bridge at Chester,” Tom Welge, Don’s son, said in the release. “He was an advocate for our communities and businesses in southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri. Our family is honored to have this new bridge named in his memory.”

Chester Bridge construction begins

The bridge is expected to be finished by the end of 2026. It’s funded by both Illinois and Missouri.

