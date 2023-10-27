MDC to stock over 9,000 rainbow trout in four Missouri waters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will begin after stocking four waters with nearly 9,100 rainbow trout.

The trout program begins on November 1, following the stocking of rainbow trout in Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake, and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.

The cities of Jackson, Farmington, and Perryville, including Perry County, Perry County Sportsman Club, Sikeston, and MDC purchased the trout.

MDC Fisheries Biologist, Salvador Mondragon said that trout are not native Missouri, so the stocking would provide fishing opportunities for local anglers.

“They have been introduced to our cold, spring-fed, Missouri streams,” Mondragon said. “In winter, when the water is cold enough, specific lakes and ponds in urban areas are stocked to provide close-to-home trout fishing opportunities.”

During the first week in November, Mondragon said nearly 3,760 rainbow trout will be stocked in Legion Lake prior to the opener, 1,920 trout will be stocked in Rotary Lake, 1,240 in Giessing Lake, and 2,240 at Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.

Anglers can fish for this cold-water fish through the fall and winter months on a catch-and-release basis. Anglers may harvest trout beginning February 1, 2024.

From November 1 through January 31, all trout must be immediately released unharmed. During this time, anglers may only use flies, artificial lures, and unscented plastic baits. Only one fishing rod may be used at a time, and chum is not permitted. Beginning February 1, any bait may be used, and four trout may be kept regardless of size.

All anglers be between the ages of 16 and 64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit and any angler harvesting trout must also possess a trout permit.

