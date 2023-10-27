Heartland Votes
MDC investigating possible poached black bear in Washington Co.

The remains of a black bear were reported to the Missouri Department of Conservation on October...
The remains of a black bear were reported to the Missouri Department of Conservation on October 18.(Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating a possible poached black bear recently found in Washington County.

According a Facebook post on the department’s page, the remains were reported to them on October 18.

Based on the condition of the remains, investigating agents determined the bear was killed sometime in the previous two months.

Anyone with information is asked to call Washington County Conservation Agent John Lowe at 573-301-5299 or anonymously call Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111.

