MDC investigating possible poached black bear in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating a possible poached black bear recently found in Washington County.

According a Facebook post on the department’s page, the remains were reported to them on October 18.

Based on the condition of the remains, investigating agents determined the bear was killed sometime in the previous two months.

Anyone with information is asked to call Washington County Conservation Agent John Lowe at 573-301-5299 or anonymously call Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111.

