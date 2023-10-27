Man facing arson charge in connection with McCracken Co. salon fire

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of setting a McCracken County salon on fire.

Richard King, 49, of Boaz, Ky., was extradited to McCracken County on October 24 on charges of second-degree arson, third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lovelaceville Road in Lone Oak around 4:30 a.m. on June 25 for a report of a business on fire.

Deputies and firefighters determined the fire was arson.

Detectives collected evidence from multiple locations along with statements from employees and witnesses. They identified King as a suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, King entered Kut-n-Up salon and “ransacked” the business while searching for money. After finding several thousand dollars, they say he set the business on fire before leaving the area.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for King. They say he left the area and was likely heading south.

Minutes after it was entered into a law enforcement database, detectives say the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed they had King in custody in the Nashville area. He was charged with numerous additional offenses in Davidson County, Tenn.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.