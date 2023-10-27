Heartland organizations prepare to help homeless community this winter

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The change to colder weather can make an already difficult situation even harder for those experiencing homelessness.

In years past, the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation, also known as DAEOC, in Sikeston has operated a homeless shelter. But this year, that shelter’s closed.

“Our homeless shelter is currently closed as we are building a new shelter but we still have resources,” said DAEOC President Joel Evans.

Evans said those resources can help those facing homelessness when temperatures become dangerously cold.

“We can do placement in other facilities. We do some emergency placement in hotels on a limited basis. We also have a mobile shower unit with a change of clothes, laundry facility and showers,” said Evans.

DAEOC works closely with Spread Hope Now’s warming center in Sikeston.

“The idea is that we have people on the street who when it gets really cold it’s dangerous for them, it is a life or death situation and so we are there as an emergency shelter option for people,” said Tim Gilmore, a volunteer at the center.

Gilmore said they’ve been preparing for colder weather for weeks now.

“We are always stocked up with food, with warm clothing, sleeping bags tents, all the things that a person may need, we have cots and we have capacity for 12 people so we try to get everything ready to be able to serve those people.”

Gilmore said donations make it possible for Spread Hope Now to serve the community.

“Socks are a huge item we ask people to bring new socks, gloves, hats, jackets, new ones old ones whatever you got,” added Gilmore.

And both Gilmore and Evans said the goal is to give back.

“We are all about helping people who don’t have anyone else helping and the homeless are certainly a subset of the people we want to help,” said Gilmore.

“All of the staff here has a passion for social work regardless if they are in HR or fiscal you see that passion in all of them, they truly want to help and are always willing to roll up their sleeves and jump in,” added Evans.

