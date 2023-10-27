Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Full Throttle: 1963 Corvette Stingray

Not too much gets a Corvette lover’s juices flowing than the words split window
By Jeff Cunningham
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Not too much gets a Corvette lover’s juices flowing than the words split window.

The 1963 Corvette Stingray coupe was a drastic design change for the corvette.

Known for this split back window, a feature that was a bit controversial at the time, and General Motors only made it for one year.

Dr. Pat Ruopp bought this car in 1986 and it’s been in the family ever since.

Dr. Ruopp says the car was black when he bought it. It had been red before that. But he had the car restored back to its original color of ermine white.

It has the original 327-cubic-inch engine and even today is a stunner to behold.

General Motors made around 10,000 convertibles in 1963 and around 10,000 of these coupes.

Some people were turned off by the back split window, including director of high performance vehicles for GM, Zora Arkas-Duntov. But after a tug of war with the head of GM, they agreed to make the split window for just one year.

In 1964, the split was gone.

The base price in 1963 for this car was just over $4,200. Rest assured a split window Corvette is worth a lot more than that today, not that this one will ever be for sale.

Apparently, some people who bought the split window in 1963 didn’t like it, so GM offered kits to take the split out, which today, would make the car a lot less valuable.

If you have an idea for a car story, I would love to hear from you. You can email me at jeff.cunningham@kfvs12.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of...
First Alert Investigation: The Coroner’s Conduct
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun
Garith Dedmon of Marshfield harvested this female black bear on private land in Douglas County...
MDC: 12 black bears harvested in Mo. this season

Latest News

A gigantic corn maze is just one of the attractions at Beggs Family Farm.
Fall festivities continue at Beggs Family Farm
Riverside Pottery in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank.
Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for SEMO Food Bank
Richard King, 49, of Boaz, Ky., was extradited to McCracken County on October 24 on charges of...
Man facing arson charge in connection with McCracken Co. salon fire
Hubbard Family Lights annual Halloween lights display in Jackson, Mo.
Jackson, Mo. family puts on Halloween lights display to help local organization.
Army ROTC cadets at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will conduct exercises that will...
Helicopter landings on SIU campus as part of training