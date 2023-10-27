Former IDNR captain pleads guilty to exposing himself to co-worker

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A former Illinois Department of Natural Resources employee accused of exposing himself to a female co-worker pled guilty in a Franklin County courtroom on Thursday, October 26.

According to the office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, 48-year-old James Mayes, of Mt. Zion, pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct, a class 3 felony, and was sentenced to 30 months of probation and will be required to undergo sex offender evaluation and any recommended treatment.

In a released statement, Raoul’s office said Mayes exposed his penis to a female co-worker at the IDNR office in Benton when he was employed as an IDNR law enforcement captain.

The case was first investigated by IDNR then referred to the Office of the Executive Inspector General (OEIG). The Attorney General’s office prosecuted the case based on a referral from the OEIG.

