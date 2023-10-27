First Alert Friday Forecast

Heartland Votes
Last warm day! Wetter and much cooler this weekend.....
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 10/27.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
One more warm day before the pattern turns colder. Today will be partly cloudy, breezy and warm one more time. A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today, but rain chances will begin to pick up Friday night as the cold front approaches. The frontal zone will stall over the region for the weekend, so periods of rain and embedded thundershowers will be likely, with the heaviest rain from late Saturday through Sunday night. There will be a wide range in temps on Saturday across the front (50 northwest to near 70 southeast), but by Sunday even southern counties will be much cooler.

Rain will push out by Monday morning, leaving behind a dry but colder pattern for most of next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday, in particular, may struggle to reach 50° in northern counties. Depending on wind speeds, overnight lows Monday night through Wednesday night will be near or below freezing with frost/freeze conditions putting an end to the growing season. By later in the week the pattern will begin to moderate, and the first weekend of November is actually looking pretty nice.

