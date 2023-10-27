Heartland Votes
Jackson, Mo. family puts on Halloween lights display to help local organization.

Take a look at this sweet Halloween display in Jackson. This family is really lighting it up for their 7th year putting this spooky event together
By Meghan Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - With Halloween coming up next week, people across the Heartland are already celebrating.

One house in Jackson has been decked out with their Halloween lights since September. This is year seven for the Hubbard Family Lights, as they have welcomed visitors from all over the heartland to enjoy spooky season fun.

Meghan Smith gives us a sneak-peek of a popular Halloween light display in Jackson, Mo.

We spoke with owners Angela and Brian Hubbard, who said their annual lights display has a deeper meaning. The family’s main goal is to help local families and children in need.

“We weren’t able to have children, so this is just our way of allowing families and kids to come and do something that we would have done and enjoyed as a family with our kids,” Angela Hubbard said. “We just chose Care Portal because it’s local to southeast Missouri, so all the funds are 100 percent donated, and it’s helping hurting families and children reunite. So it’s a really good cause.”

The Hubbard family said you have until Halloween night to catch the display, with light shows running every evening from 6:30 to 10:30.

For more information on the light shows or donation options you can visit their Facebook page at Hubbard Family Lights.

