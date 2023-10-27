Fall festivities continue at Beggs Family Farm

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Fall season and pumpkin patches go hand-in-hand, which is why families are spending their time at Beggs Family Farm.

A gigantic corn maze is just one of the attractions.

Family farm member Bryce Beggs walked me through the maze and said, “The reactions are, wow, that is a really big corn maze. And yeah, it is. It’s about a nine acre corn maze. So it’s a pretty big plot of corn here.”

If you ask Bryce the biggest takeaway from living on the farm he said, “Well the biggest takeaway I think is kind of what my family’s decided is important, which is bringing happiness to friends and families and members of our community.”

The farm has a new grain bin turned “sandbox” style play area.

“There’s about 1,150 bushels of corn in here. What is it normally like if it’s filled all the way to the top? If this bin was filled all the way, it could hold 30 ,000 bushel,” Donnie Beggs said.

He added, “So people have come in and just, and so now we’re figuring out what we need to do for in the future. We need to have seating for the adults in here because they don’t want to sit in the corn sometimes and stuff like that. So anyway, it’s just like a big sandbox. It’s just corn. This is the first year. You just play in the corn.

Donnie added this is just another way to learn about the crop corn.

“It’s literally like playing in a big sandbox, but it’s with corn. And that is one of the, well, the biggest commodities grown in the United States. But most people just are never around it. They see it up and down the roads, but they’re never around it to really be able to see it, touch it, feel it up close and stuff.”

