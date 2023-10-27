Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for SEMO Food Bank

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Empty Bowls fundraiser is raising money for the SEMO Food Bank.

Riverside Pottery will host the fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 3. The public is invited to stop by the studio where they can pick from more than 100 handmade bowls and a selection of soups for a $20 donation.

Organizers say the soup will be provided by El Sol, Crepe Girardeau, Tractors and more.

All donations will go directly to the food bank to help feed families experiencing food insecurity.

Riverside Pottery is located at 121 South Main Street.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.