Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for SEMO Food Bank

Riverside Pottery in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank.
Riverside Pottery in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Empty Bowls fundraiser is raising money for the SEMO Food Bank.

Riverside Pottery will host the fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 3. The public is invited to stop by the studio where they can pick from more than 100 handmade bowls and a selection of soups for a $20 donation.

Organizers say the soup will be provided by El Sol, Crepe Girardeau, Tractors and more.

All donations will go directly to the food bank to help feed families experiencing food insecurity.

Riverside Pottery is located at 121 South Main Street.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of...
First Alert Investigation: The Coroner’s Conduct
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun
Garith Dedmon of Marshfield harvested this female black bear on private land in Douglas County...
MDC: 12 black bears harvested in Mo. this season

Latest News

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce recently surveyed roughly 500 CEOs from across the state, to...
Top workforce concern of Missouri’s CEOs is finding ‘soft skills’
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will begin after stocking...
MDC to stock over 9,000 rainbow trout in four Missouri waters
A look at the Chester Bridge on Wednesday, August 23.
New Chester bridge named after former resident, longtime bridge advocate
A car crashed into a pole at Spanish and Broadway Streets on Friday, October 27.
Car crashes into pole at Spanish, Broadway
The new Chester Bridge will be named after a former resident and longtime bridge advocate
Bryant passes legislation to name new Chester Bridge