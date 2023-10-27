Heartland Votes
Driver in custody after leading officers on chase in Cape Girardeau

A driver is in custody after leading officers on a chase and then crashing a vehicle Friday...
A driver is in custody after leading officers on a chase and then crashing a vehicle Friday morning, October 27.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver is in custody after leading officers on a chase and then crashing a vehicle Friday morning, October 27.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers tried to pull over a vehicle near Jefferson and Pacific around 9:30 a.m. The vehicle did not stop and officers chased it.

He said the chase became dangerous to other people, so officers ended it.

A short time later, officers found the vehicle crashed near Mount Auburn and Themis. The driver ran from the scene, but was caught.

Newton said the driver is currently being held at the police department pending formal charges.

