Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Chaffee Softball defeats Linn in Class 2 State Semifinal

The Lady Devils will go on to face the Carrollton Trojans on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Springfield...
The Lady Devils will go on to face the Carrollton Trojans on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Springfield in the Class 2 State Championship(WAFB)
By Todd Richards
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The Chaffee Lady Devils Softball team has won over the Linn Wildcats 4-1 in the Class 2 State Semifinal on Friday, October 27.

The game was played at Springfield, Missouri and started at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Lady Devils will go on to face the Carrollton Trojans on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Springfield in the Class 2 State Championship.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of...
First Alert Investigation: The Coroner’s Conduct
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun
Garith Dedmon of Marshfield harvested this female black bear on private land in Douglas County...
MDC: 12 black bears harvested in Mo. this season

Latest News

Check the scores and watch highlights on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 10/27
Heartland Football Friday preview 10/27
Heartland Football Friday preview 10/27
The winners will now advance to the State Quarterfinals on Saturday, October 28
Heartland High School Volleyball Sectionals
Heartland High School Sectional Volleyball
Heartland High School Sectional Volleyball