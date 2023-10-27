Chaffee Softball defeats Linn in Class 2 State Semifinal
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The Chaffee Lady Devils Softball team has won over the Linn Wildcats 4-1 in the Class 2 State Semifinal on Friday, October 27.
The game was played at Springfield, Missouri and started at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Lady Devils will go on to face the Carrollton Trojans on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Springfield in the Class 2 State Championship.
