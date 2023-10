CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A car crashed into a pole at Spanish and Broadway Streets Friday, October 27.

Police were on the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department confirmed it was a one-vehicle crash.

No further information was available at that time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.