4 rescued divers reunite with search and rescue crews

Divers who went missing reunite with rescue crew in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Divers who went missing reunite with rescue crew in Wilmington, North Carolina.(WECT)
By Ashley Balsavias and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – The Coast Guard said it was a miracle they were able to rescue four divers who were missing off the coast of North Carolina for upwards of 18 hours.

“I just told the guys, ‘Look, just pray without ceasing. We will be found.’ I just kept repeating that over and over,” said Ben Wiggins, one of the divers who was stranded in the Atlantic.

Those prayers were seemingly answered in the form of a plane that spotted the divers, who used an SOS strobe light to grab its attention.

Two months later, the rescued divers and their families met the search and rescue crew who helped save their lives.

“To be able to stand here today with all the hands that were a part of this success is amazing,” Laura Wiggins said.

The families got an inside look at the same plane model that spotted them, a C-130, and visited the Coast Guard for a behind the scenes of search and rescue operations.

“This is why we do what we do. This is why we train every day,” Commander Corrie Sergent with Sector North Carolina of the Coast Guard said.

The divers said sticking together and having the proper equipment with them helped keep them alive before they were rescued.

