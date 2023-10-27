26 homes destroyed by Mayfield tornado to be rebuilt with $5.2M in relief funding

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Twenty-six homes destroyed by the December 2021 tornado will be rebuilt thanks to $5.2 million from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief funding.

Governor Andy Beshear was in Mayfield on Friday morning, October 27 to present the money, along with local and state officials.

“Mayfield has been blessed with rebuilding efforts throughout the past 22 months, and the announcement of this funding is another welcome step in the rebuilding and repair of homes that were affected by the December 2021 tornado,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said in a news release. “With the help of the federal and state governments, we are confident that the process of the re-creation of Mayfield is moving forward. This funding will help bring much-needed healing to many in our community.”

The governor also presented five Mayfield families affected by the storms with keys to new homes and helped break ground on two new homes for tornado survivors in Dawson Springs.

“Today, as we get closer to the two-year anniversary of the tornadoes, this community is full of hope,” Governor Beshear said in the release. “Every home built or repaired allows for another Kentucky family to begin their next chapter. Western Kentucky is strong and full of compassionate, resilient people. And all of Team Kentucky is ready to stand with these folks to not only rebuild but to create a brighter future than ever before.”

The governor also presented $2,596,322 to Community Ventures Corp. and $1,903,322 to The Housing Partnership Inc. from the first round of Rural Housing Trust Fund awards announced Oct. 23. The funds will help build 45 new homes in Fulton and Graves Counties.

As of Friday, according to the governor’s office, more than 147 home-building projects are completed, under construction or approved to start construction with the support of nearly $11 million from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

