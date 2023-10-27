Heartland Votes
2 arrested in drive-by shooting investigation in Qulin; 1 injury reported

Two people were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Qulin, Mo.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
QULIN, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies were called to a home in Qulin on Thursday evening, October 26 to investigate a drive-by shooting.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a fight at home earlier in the day led to the drive-by shooting around 6 p.m.

Sheriff Dobbs said a male suspect shooting outside of the home was hit by gunfire.

The extent of their injury and condition is not known at this time.

Dobbs said two people were arrested in connection with the shooting and more arrests are possible in the near future.

