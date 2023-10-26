Endangered Person Advisory: Police locate woman after reported assault; police searching for woman’s husband

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield located a woman police say was possibly assaulted and forced into the trunk of a car.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of West Nichols. Police say it started as an argument and say Ricky forcefully put his wife, Ivey, into the trunk of a white Infinity passenger vehicle before fleeing. Ivey was found safe Thursday morning. Her husband, Ricky Braden, is still wanted for questioning.

KY3 sat down with Ivey’s father and behavioral specialist at the Good Samaritan’s Boy’s Ranch, Eli Stokes. He says while he was concerned, he wasn’t surprised.

“I see a very neglected family, a family that’s neglecting their own child, a family that is just getting destroyed daily,” said Stokes. “Somebody that’s controlling, somebody that’s scared to say something. That’s what I see in the situation.”

He says that though it would be difficult for him to be in the same room as him, he wants answers.

“I would just want to know pretty much why did you do what you did,” asks Stokes. “What is going through your mind to make you want to do something like this? What has happened to you in the past that’s causing you to do this now?”

Police say Ricky is 6-foot and 140 pounds and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans. He also has a tattoo on the left side of his neck. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

