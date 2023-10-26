Springfield businessman announces run for Missouri governor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield businessman announced he will run for Missouri governor in 2024.

Democrat Mike Hamra posted on his Facebook page he will seek the nomination on Thursday. Hamra says he has been encouraged to run the past few weeks.

“I’m running because our political leaders in Jefferson City seem out of ideas,” said Hamra. “They’re focused on partisan food fights, ideological warfare, and a rush to score points instead of serving the people who elected them. It’s time we change things.”

Hamra runs the family business of more than 200 locations of Wendy’s, Panera, and Noodles and Company restaurants. His simple philosophy of investing in employees and the community grew his business.

Hamra says his campaign will focus on:

Strengthening our workforce

Helping small businesses grow

Training workers to attract the high-wage, high-tech jobs of the future

Refocusing education to produce the next generation of innovators

Lowering the cost of raising a family

Finding new ways to make childcare and healthcare more affordable

Restoring the right for women to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions

Hamra and his wife have four children.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield announced she was running for the Democratic nominee for governor this past summer.

Four Republicans announced intentions for that nominee.

