Springfield businessman announces run for Missouri governor

Courtesy: Mike Hamra campaign
Courtesy: Mike Hamra campaign(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield businessman announced he will run for Missouri governor in 2024.

Democrat Mike Hamra posted on his Facebook page he will seek the nomination on Thursday. Hamra says he has been encouraged to run the past few weeks.

“I’m running because our political leaders in Jefferson City seem out of ideas,” said Hamra. “They’re focused on partisan food fights, ideological warfare, and a rush to score points instead of serving the people who elected them. It’s time we change things.”

Hamra runs the family business of more than 200 locations of Wendy’s, Panera, and Noodles and Company restaurants. His simple philosophy of investing in employees and the community grew his business.

Hamra says his campaign will focus on:

  • Strengthening our workforce
  • Helping small businesses grow
  • Training workers to attract the high-wage, high-tech jobs of the future
  • Refocusing education to produce the next generation of innovators
  • Lowering the cost of raising a family
  • Finding new ways to make childcare and healthcare more affordable
  • Restoring the right for women to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions

Hamra and his wife have four children.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield announced she was running for the Democratic nominee for governor this past summer.

Four Republicans announced intentions for that nominee.

