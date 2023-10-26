Route chosen for future Interstate 57 corridor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Federal Highway Administration has announced the chosen route for the future Interstate 57 corridor between Walnut Ridge and the Missouri state line.

According to the project’s website, the route was chosen due to high economic growth potential, fewer impacts to properties and farms, fewer stream impacts, close alignment with Highway 67, and being preferred by the public and the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Randolph and Lawrence County have contrasting opinions on what the chosen route could mean for towns inside its borders.

The chosen route draws the future interstate multiple miles away from downtown Pocahontas, which is concerning for businesses.

“Highway 67 is kind of the lifeline of downtown Pocahontas. With the new highway going totally off the grid from Highway 67 and bypassing it, there’s going to be some concern,” said Randolph County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cally Shore.

Shore explained the chamber will have its work cut out for it when the project is completed.

“We are going to have to pull our bootstraps up and do some major marketing,” Shore said.

Just south in Lawrence County, the future roadway will likely bring more traffic to the College City and Walnut Ridge area, which businesses and organizations and counting as a plus.

“It’s going to be a lot easier to get there from not only Clay County in Arkansas, but Poplar Bluff and points north. We believe it’ll be an opportunity to recruit students from those areas,” said Williams Baptist University Vice President of Technology Brett Cooper.

Places like WBU will only be a couple miles from I-57, which the university says is a chance for growth on its campus.

“We think it gives us the potential for growth because it does give more access to students,” Cooper added.

The first phase of construction will be to build a bypass around the City of Corning. That is expected to begin in 2025.

