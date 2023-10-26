Heartland Votes
Rain and cooler temperatures are on the way

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/26/23
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, get ready for a big shift heading into the weekend. Our next cold front will push through tomorrow afternoon which will stir up rain chances for the entire weekend. Friday, expect scattered showers with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. Timing for widespread rain seems to be holding off until Saturday evening and will continue into Sunday. You may want to get the rain gear ready if you plan to be outside. Fall like temperatures move in for Saturday staying in the 60s during afternoon hours. A big shift in those temperatures will kick in Sunday and continue into next week. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and evenings dropping to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Very likely we see our first frost of the season next week!

