Questions continue over the future of Perry County 911 dispatch services

By Madison Steward
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - After law enforcement voiced concerns over the idea of outsourcing the Perry County Dispatch Center, commissioners come up with a possible solution.

Mike Sauer, Perry County’s Presiding Commissioner, said the only way to for the county to keep operating its own dispatch centers is to bring in more sales tax money, so residents will now see a new sales tax initiative on the ballot next spring.

“They have asked if we could put this on the ballot and let the voters decide,” said Sauer.

Sauer said that Perry County needs the money so the 911 dispatch centers at the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department to get the upgrades they need to keep operating.

“A lot of it would go to technology a lot of it would go to increase in wages, bring new technology and update the existing technology,” said Sauer.

If Perry County residents do not pass the sales tax initiative in April, Sauer said the commission will most likely continue a plan to outsource 911 dispatch to St. Francois County.

“It is mixed emotions right now on people supporting it and not supporting it,” said Sauer. “There’s not enough information out there to say yay or nay, that’s what we are trying to do now, give them all the information we have and make sure they understand.”

Three years ago, Perry County residents passed a sales tax increase in order to build a joint justice center in Perryville.

Sauer said there’s been some confusion between that tax increase and the one going on the ballot next April.

“Some are saying well we already voted for that to combine dispatch, we did that to combine everybody and build a new building now what we are looking out is rising cost of running dispatch, how do we fund it and we found an opportunity to save money but we would have to move dispatch out to save money but if we want to keep dispatch here, this would have to pass,” said Sauer.

Some Perry County residents said they want to see the dispatchers stay in Perryville and are okay with a tax increase, while others say they are against it. Missouri’s municipal elections will be held on April 2, 2024.

