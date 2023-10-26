Heartland Votes
Public invited to participate in Take Back the Night march in Carbondale

In Carbondale tonight, you may see more people than usual out on the streets. It's all to increase awareness of domestic violence
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An event to raise awareness about domestic violence and support survivors will take to the streets of Carbondale on Thursday night, October 26.

Take Back the Night march kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Gaia House on south Illinois Avenue.

The march will travel down The Strip (U.S. 51 north) to the Carbondale Pavilion.

At the pavilion, survivors of domestic violence will share their experience and how they became a survivor.

One of those survivors, Vergie Reeves, said there’s one big takeaway she hopes people get when they listen to her talk about her experience.

“That no matter what happens to you in life, you always have a choice you don’t have to live in the past,” Reeves said. “You can do something about it, you may have to have counseling or whatever but you can do something about it and turn your life around, you don’t have to stay stuck in it.”

The public is invited to participate in the march and attend the gathering at the pavilion.

Organizers said free hot chocolate and cookies will be available at the event.

