Police serve arrest warrant during traffic stop on Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police served an arrest warrant during a traffic stop on Broadway Street on Thursday afternoon, October 26.

It happened in the 1900 block of Broadway St.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, police made a traffic stop and warrant arrest. A person wanted on the warrant was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

Newton said police arrested a second person who is being held at the city jail, pending the filing of formal charges.

All schools in the area were put on soft lockdown, according to the Cape Public Schools spokesperson, including Cape Middle School, Cape Junior High School and Franklin Elementary.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.