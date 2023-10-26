Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Police serve arrest warrant during traffic stop on Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau

Police served an arrest warrant during a traffic stop on Broadway Street on Thursday afternoon,...
Police served an arrest warrant during a traffic stop on Broadway Street on Thursday afternoon, October 26.(KTTC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police served an arrest warrant during a traffic stop on Broadway Street on Thursday afternoon, October 26.

It happened in the 1900 block of Broadway St.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, police made a traffic stop and warrant arrest. A person wanted on the warrant was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

Newton said police arrested a second person who is being held at the city jail, pending the filing of formal charges.

All schools in the area were put on soft lockdown, according to the Cape Public Schools spokesperson, including Cape Middle School, Cape Junior High School and Franklin Elementary.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of...
First Alert Investigation: The Coroner’s Conduct
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun
Garith Dedmon of Marshfield harvested this female black bear on private land in Douglas County...
MDC: 12 black bears harvested in Mo. this season

Latest News

A gigantic corn maze is just one of the attractions at Beggs Family Farm.
Fall festivities continue at Beggs Family Farm
Riverside Pottery in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank.
Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for SEMO Food Bank
Richard King, 49, of Boaz, Ky., was extradited to McCracken County on October 24 on charges of...
Man facing arson charge in connection with McCracken Co. salon fire
Hubbard Family Lights annual Halloween lights display in Jackson, Mo.
Jackson, Mo. family puts on Halloween lights display to help local organization.
Army ROTC cadets at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will conduct exercises that will...
Helicopter landings on SIU campus as part of training