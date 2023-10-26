Heartland Votes
Pinckneyville man accused of impersonating Carbondale police officer

Authorities in Carbondale say a Pinckneyville man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Pinckneyville man accused of claiming to be a police officer was arrested on Wednesday, October 25.

The man’s arrest came after an investigation into suspicious activity in Carbondale.

Mark A. Crawford, 55, was found in rural Jackson County and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of impersonating a public official and disorderly conduct.

According to Carbondale police, they were called around midnight on Tuesday to the 400 block of West Main Street.

The caller told them a man showed up on the porch of an apartment and when the caller opened the door, the man identified himself as a Carbondale police officer. Without further explanation, the man then turned and walked away.

The caller told officers the man said he was calling for backup as he walked away.

The man left the area in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee that had lights on top of it.

