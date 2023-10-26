Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

‘None of this seems real, but unfortunately it is’: Maine bowling alley, bar react to mass shooting

Miia Zellner, an art teacher from Turner, Maine, attaches a heart cut-out with a message of...
Miia Zellner, an art teacher from Turner, Maine, attaches a heart cut-out with a message of positivity to a tree in downtown Lewiston, Maine.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (Gray News) - A community in Maine remains in shock after a deadly shooting occurred at an area bowling center and bar Wednesday night.

Authorities said they responded to reports of a shooting at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley just before 7 p.m., as reported by CNN.

According to The Associated Press, police identified the shooter as 40-year-old Robert Card, of Bowdoin, Maine.

At about 7:10 p.m., Card is also accused of shooting multiple people at Schemengees Bar and Grille, about 4 miles away from the bowling center.

Police said Card is responsible for killing at least 18 people at the two locations while injuring many others.

On Thursday, Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley shared online that its team is praying for those who have been affected by the shooting.

“None of this seems real, but unfortunately it is. We are devastated for our community and our staff. We lost some amazing and wholehearted people from our bowling family and community last night,” the bowling center shared. “There are no words to fix this or make it better. We are praying for everyone who has been affected by this horrific tragedy. We love you all and hold you close in our hearts.”

The bowling center’s social media post has since been shared over 750 times while receiving hundreds of supportive comments.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by this horrific tragedy. Solidarity together, always,” James Goulding wrote.

Kayla Hutchinson added, “Prayers to you and the wonderful bowling community you support.”

“Thinking of our Lewiston community at this time. Our hearts are with you,” Shan Reynolds shared.

Late Wednesday night, Schemengees Bar and Grille management also shared a heartfelt message with the community.

“My heart is crushed. I am at a loss for words. In a split second, your world gets turned upside down for no good reason. We lost great people in this community. How can we make any sense of this? Sending out prayers to everyone,” the message read.

The social media post has since been shared over 550 times while receiving more than 1,000 comments of love and support.

“My heart and prayers go out to all of you,” wrote Carol Waig.

Jessica McKinnon LaVoie added, “My heart is with you and our entire community.”

Authorities have carried out a multistate search on land and water for Card since the reported shootings.

The Associated Press reports that police said their search for Card, a U.S. Army reservist, remains ongoing as of Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Check the scores and watch highlights on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 10/27
Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of...
First Alert Investigation: The Coroner’s Conduct
A Poplar Bluff man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Thursday night, October 26.
Poplar Bluff man seriously injured after hit by car
Cape Girardeau Coroner Wavis Jordan.
First Alert Investigation: The Cape County Coroner Responds

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling...
AP Sources: Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford
A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company for work that reportedly...
Couple gets nearly $30K back from company after reporting incomplete work on home
An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Recycling center in Maine where body of mass killing suspect was found had been searched before
The Marion Police Dept. announces its Spooktacular event will be drive thru due to rain in the...
Marion PD announces Spooktacular event to be drive thru due to rain