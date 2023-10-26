Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

NOAA: Winter will be warmer than usual for regions of the US this season

The NOAA predicts many parts of the U.S. will see warmer weather this winter.
The NOAA predicts many parts of the U.S. will see warmer weather this winter.(Pexels | Pexels)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its winter outlook for the 2023-2024 season.

According to the U.S. Winter Outlook, the longer-lasting El Niño will have significant effects on most regions of the country. The term El Niño refers to the warming of the ocean’s surface in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, according to the United States Geological Survey.

El Niño is heading into the winter months for the first time in four years. According to the NOAA, this will create temperatures warmer than usual in the northern region of the continental U.S.

The locations most likely to see warmer-than-average conditions include Alaska, the Pacific Northwest and northern New England.

The southern regions of the country will also be affected, with the southeastern regions including the Gulf Coast, lower mid-Atlantic, and Southeast seeing conditions that are wetter than average. These conditions may even reach the southwestern parts of the U.S.

The NOAA reports most of these summer regions have been in periods of drought and the wet conditions may help alleviate those droughts.

Meanwhile, drought conditions are expected to persist in other locations.

The NOAA said drier-than-average conditions are expected in parts of the northern Rockies and central Great Lakes regions.

For more information on the weather conditions expected for December through February 2024, you can read the NOAA’s report on its website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Check the scores and watch highlights on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 10/27
Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of...
First Alert Investigation: The Coroner’s Conduct
A Poplar Bluff man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Thursday night, October 26.
Poplar Bluff man seriously injured after hit by car
Cape Girardeau Coroner Wavis Jordan.
First Alert Investigation: The Cape County Coroner Responds

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling...
AP Sources: Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford
A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company for work that reportedly...
Couple gets nearly $30K back from company after reporting incomplete work on home
An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Recycling center in Maine where body of mass killing suspect was found had been searched before
The Marion Police Dept. announces its Spooktacular event will be drive thru due to rain in the...
Marion PD announces Spooktacular event to be drive thru due to rain