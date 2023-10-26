Heartland Votes
Missouri High School Volleyball Sectionals heat up Thursday

The Missouri High School girls Volleyball Sectionals will heat up Thursday across the Heartland.
By Todd Richards
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri High School girls Volleyball Sectionals will heat up Thursday across the Heartland.

Here’s a look at some of the top matchups:

Class 1 Sectionals

Bell City at Holcomb @ 6:30 p.m.

St. Vincent at Advance @ 6:30 p.m.

Class 2 Sectional

Scott City at Portageville @ 6:30 p.m.

Class 3 Sectional

Valle Catholic at Saxony Lutheran @ 6:30 p.m.

