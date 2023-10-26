Missouri High School Volleyball Sectionals heat up Thursday
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri High School girls Volleyball Sectionals will heat up Thursday across the Heartland.
Here’s a look at some of the top matchups:
Class 1 Sectionals
Bell City at Holcomb @ 6:30 p.m.
St. Vincent at Advance @ 6:30 p.m.
Class 2 Sectional
Scott City at Portageville @ 6:30 p.m.
Class 3 Sectional
Valle Catholic at Saxony Lutheran @ 6:30 p.m.
